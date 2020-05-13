Akhilesh Yadav Unimpressed By PM Modi's Speech; Glosses Over Rs 20 Lakh Crore Package

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to consider the grievances of the migrant labourers in his nationwide address on the new financial package.

Yadav claimed the 'insensitiveness' of the PM Modi against the labourers' woes and the said that the poor labourers of the country were hoping for a solution to their problems however all they got to hear is a meaningless speech, despite the Prime Minister announcing a Rs 20 lakh crore package, contours of which will be spelled out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Claiming the situation of the poor in the country as 'unfortunate' he further said that the Prime minister in his speech failed to acknowledge the workers wandering on the streets.

Taking to Twitter, the SP chief said: "The poor labourers of the country were hoping for solutions to their problems, but all they got to hear was a meaningless speech. Was there even a word of condolence for the workers wandering the streets for more than half an hour? Let everyone think. Insensitive-Unfortunate!"

READ | Indian industrial bodies hail PM Modi's economic package, positive about growth & recovery

देश के मज़दूर-ग़रीब अपनी विपदाओं के लिए प्रबंध की उम्मीद कर रहे थे लेकिन उन्हें सुनने को मिला केवल निरर्थक निबंध. क्या आधे घंटे से भी ज़्यादा समय में सड़कों पर भटकते मज़दूरों के लिए एक-आध शब्द की संवेदना की भी गुंजाइश नहीं थी. हर कोई सोचे.



असंवेदनशील-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! pic.twitter.com/7PbCNtdoM8 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 12, 2020

READ | Congress offers guarded welcome to PM's new economic package, says 'devil lies in details'

The opposition supports PM's announcement

Despite Akhilesh Yadav's criticism many of the opposition leaders came out in support of the Prime Ministers announcement of the financial package. Congress party on Tuesday offered a guarded welcome to PM Modi's announcement of a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore. While Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the PM had failed to address the woes of migrant workers, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lauded the package reserving further comment until the emergence of details in the public domain. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel contended that the economic package should have been unveiled earlier. He too demanded more clarity on the components of the package. Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi opined that the relief package should account for an additional 10% of the GDP apart from the earlier COVID-19 measures implemented by the Centre.

READ | PM Modi should have announced package earlier: Bhupesh Baghel

PM announces massive financial package

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi stated that the new financial package was worth 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. PM Modi mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. The Prime Minister added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws.

Additionally, PM Modi appealed to the citizens to be 'vocal for local' in an attempt to boost Indian businesses. He elaborated that this not only involved buying local products but also promoting them with pride. PM Modi exuded confidence that the country shall follow this mantra.

READ | Nitin Gadkari hails PM Modi's 'historic package' for cottage industries, small enterprises