'Traditional Entrepreneurs Working Make U.P $1 Trillion Economy': CM Yogi Hails ODOP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his address on Sunday said that the traditional entrepreneurs are committed to working towards making the state one trillion-dollar economy. While addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek', the Chief Minister said, "The state government had started an innovative scheme called One District-One Product (ODOP) in 2018 to support traditional entrepreneurs."

He further added, "While Prime Minister is working towards making India a 5 trillion dollar economy, our traditional entrepreneurs are committed to working towards making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy."

Benefits under ODOP

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, under the ODOP scheme, a tool kit was distributed to 5,000 entrepreneurs along with loan disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore. Addressing the crowd, he said that over five lakh youth have established their own ventures under ODOP alone by receiving loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up and Startup India.

He further emphasized that there was no support for the craftsmen and entrepreneurs associated with the traditional enterprise. "Prime Minister Modi has always maintained that only small, micro and medium enterprises can become the foundation of big industries. Today over 90 lakh small, micro and medium units are doing their business efficiently in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

New scheme to support traditional entrepreneurs

The Chief Minister announced that the state government has started an innovative scheme 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana' to support traditional entrepreneurs. He said, "Training and tool kit have been arranged for 5 lakh artisans under Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. Under the special drive of ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman, 3.14 lakh entrepreneurs have been benefitted."

PM Modi's vision

Over the last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about India's dream to become a five trillion-dollar economy. He had said, "India is now pursuing under the dream to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. When my government took over in 2014, India's GDP was about 2 trillion dollars in 65 years. But in just 5 years, we increased the GDP to nearly 3 trillion. This convinces me that the dream of a five trillion dollar economy will soon become a reality."

