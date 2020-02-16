The Debate
The Debate
Yogi Adityanath Welcomes PM Modi To His 'Karmabhoomi Kashi'

General News

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter on Sunday to post a welcoming message to PM Narendra Modi who will be visiting Varanasi later in the day

Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter on Sunday to post a welcoming message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Varanasi later in the day. During his visit, the PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency. This will be his first visit to the city this year.

READ | PM Modi Set To Launch Over 30 Projects In Varanasi During His Visit

Phenomenal Transformation

CM Adityanath highlighted that the holy city is under development and is witnessing the "phenomenal transformation" of its Ganga ghats. The state government and the Centre, under the 'Namami Gange' project, have initiated developmental projects in the city to make it attractive for tourism by rebuilding old structures and cleaning the river bank.

READ | As CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Exams Begin, PM Modi Wishes Luck To His 'Exam Warriors'

PM's big Varanasi visit

PM Modi will participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He will also release the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and finally a mobile application of the Granth. A 63-feet tall 'pancha loha' statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya will be unveiled at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre, which the PM is set to dedicate to the nation.

READ | Trump Says 'Great Honor, I Think?', Claims He Is No 1 On Facebook Followed By PM Modi

PM Modi will also inaugurate over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which will include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU. He will also flag-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country. 

READ | Why Are World Leaders Only Invited In Gujarat? RJD Accuses PM Modi Of 'narrow Regionalism'

