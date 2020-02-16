Yogi Adityanath Welcomes PM Modi To His 'Karmabhoomi Kashi'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter on Sunday to post a welcoming message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Varanasi later in the day. During his visit, the PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency. This will be his first visit to the city this year.

Uttar Pradesh joins me in welcoming you Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji



Your Karmabhoomi Kashi has embarked on glorious development journey, embracing modernity & honoring tradition.



Thanks to your vision that heritage city is on path of becoming smart city.#नए_यूपी_की_नई_काशी — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 16, 2020

Phenomenal Transformation

CM Adityanath highlighted that the holy city is under development and is witnessing the "phenomenal transformation" of its Ganga ghats. The state government and the Centre, under the 'Namami Gange' project, have initiated developmental projects in the city to make it attractive for tourism by rebuilding old structures and cleaning the river bank.

The holiest city, on the banks of holy Ganga, is witnessing phenomenal transformation of its Ghats, development of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and regaining its glory as cultural and tourist hub.#नए_यूपी_की_नई_काशी — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 16, 2020

Ancient city of Baba Vishwanath has seen unprecedented development in modern infrastructure- Improved Road train & air connectivity, world-class station/airport, speciality hospitals & modern civic amenities.



Thank you Hon. PM for your wholehearted support.#नए_यूपी_की_नई_काशी — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 16, 2020

PM's big Varanasi visit

PM Modi will participate in the Closing Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He will also release the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and finally a mobile application of the Granth. A 63-feet tall 'pancha loha' statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya will be unveiled at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre, which the PM is set to dedicate to the nation.

PM Modi will also inaugurate over 30 other projects in Varanasi, which will include a 430-bed super speciality Government hospital at Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya (BHU) and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU. He will also flag-off a Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling Pilgrim Centres – Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, which will be the first overnight journey private train in the country.

