Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs; Says Country Is Grateful To Them

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the martyrs of last year's Pulwama terror attack in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF) were martyred.

माँ भारती की सेवा व राष्ट्र-सुरक्षा के प्रति समर्पित भारतीय सेना के जवान राष्ट्र-भक्ति का अप्रतिम उदाहरण हैं।



14 फरवरी 2019 को जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवानों को कृतज्ञतापूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



मातृभूमि रक्षार्थ आपका बलिदान महानतम है।



जय हिंद। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 14, 2020

'Grateful tributes to the soldiers '

In a tweet on Friday morning, he said that the soldiers of the Indian Army are devoted to servicing the country and are "unequaled examples of patriotism." He added that the country was grateful to the soldiers martyred in the cowardly attack and that their sacrifice is the greatest.

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tributes to CRPF personnel. In a tweet, he said, "Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom."

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

