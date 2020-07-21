1.35 Lakh Applications For JNU Entrance Exam 2020 Online; 22% Rise From Last Year: JNU VC

As education slowly begins to evolve embracing newer modes of communication amid the global pandemic, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is an example of how students have begun to accept this digital transition in education.

JNU Vice-Chancellor, Mamidala Jagadeesh Kumar on Monday revealed that this year the JNU Entrance Exam 2020 which will be conducted online in collaboration with the National Testing Agency (NTA) had received a record number of 1.3 lakh applications, marking a 22% increase as compared to last year.

Posting a video message on Twitter, the JNU VC said, "I am very happy to announce that JNU has received a record number of applications for its different academic programs. For JNU Entrance Exam 2020 conducted by NTA, a record 1,35,462 applications were registered, nearly a 22% increase."

Along with this, Jagadeesh Kumar added that this year there was also a large improvement in the gender representation along the applications, as well representation of students from different social categories. "This indicated that JNU continues to remain a highly aspirational university among our nation's student fraternity who have whole-heartedly embraced our transition to the computer-based mode of the entrance exam," he said.

End-term exams to be conducted both online & offline

Apart from the JNU Entrance Exam 2020 which would be conducted online, the university has also said that it will conduct online end term examinations for students having internet access and will conduct offline exams for students having no internet access as and when they return back to the campus.

JNU VC M. Jagadesh Kumar issued a statement earlier this month and welcomed the revised UGC guidelines announced by the HRD Ministry. "There couldn't have been a better practical solution. This will help millions of students in the Universities to complete their academic requirements so that they move on to the next session seamlessly," he said.

