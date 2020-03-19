All The Exams Postponed In India Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak

As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread, the government is taking all possibles actions to contain it. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, various exams have been postponed for a month until the situation gets under control. Take a look at the list of exams postponed due to the deadly virus.

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exams Postponed Till March 31 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Orders HRD Ministry

All the exams postponed due to Coronavirus

RU or Uniraj exam postponed

These exams are held for candidates appearing for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, MA, M.Sc, M.Com and other courses. The exams were going to be held between March 19 and March 31, 2020. Rajasthan University recently announced that the date has been postponed to April. They also issued a circular informing about the reason for postponing the exam.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Nagpur University Exams Postponed

JEE exam postponed till March 31

Joint Entrance Examination is an engineering entrance examination for candidates who want to apply to a particular engineering college. The exam was earlier scheduled from April 5 to April 11, 2020. The exam has two levels that are JEE Main and the JEE Advanced. The dates have been postponed and the new date will be announced on March 31, 2020.

ALSO READ | IMPORTANT: ICSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams Postponed Till Further Notice Amid Coronavirus

CBSE and ICSE exams postponed till March 31

Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations are board exams for students in 10th and 12th standards. The boards will announce the rescheduled dates by March 31, 2020, after reassessment of the situation. CBSE exams all across the country and abroad have also been postponed. In India, they have their centres in Mumbai, Pune, UP, Rajasthan, Kanpur, Lucknow and CCS. The exam was earlier scheduled from March 19 to March 31, 2020.

ALSO READ | Neet 2020 Exams Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Read To Know The Details

UPPSC BEO

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the prelim exams. All the candidates appearing for the examination should visit the official website for further updates. UPPSC sets prelim exams for the post of Block Education Officer. It has over 18 centres across the states of India. The exam was earlier scheduled to start from March 22.

BU Jhansi Exams Postponed Or Cancelled? Read Details Here

MHT CET

The Common Entrance Test is a yearly examination entrance exam conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. The new dates of the same will be announced soon on mahacet.org. They will also have to re-release the admit cards for the examination. The examination was scheduled to be held on March 28, 2020, but now it will be rescheduled on April 30, 2020.

UPPSC BEO Exams Postponed? Check The New Announcement Made By The Board

Haryana

The Haryana government cancelled annual examinations. The examination is for classes 1 to 8 that has been cancelled for all government and private schools until March 31. This was done as a preventive measure to combat the spread of the virus. The examination was scheduled to be held on March 19, 2020.

Uniraj Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Rajasthan University Takes Precautionary Steps

Bundelkhand University

Bundelkhand University is a public state university based in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India. As per reports, the exams held by Bundelkhand University are also cancelled until further notice. The high authorities have ensured the safety of the students. The examination scheduled to take place between March 18 and April 2

Haryana Cancels Exams For Classes 1 To 8 Till Mar 31

Lucknow University exam

Lucknow University exams are also postponed as per their official website. However, there are speculations that Lucknow University was going to conduct the exam. For further updates, you can visit http://www.lkouniv.ac.in/. The exam was going to be held on March 22. The postponed date will be announced soon.

MAH MCA CET 2020: Exams Postponed And Admit Card To Be Re-released

LIC AAO exam

LIC AAO exam's admit card for prelims examination is scheduled to come out on March 27, 2020. There is no official information about the postponement of LIC AAO exam that is scheduled to be conducted in April. The exam will take place on April 4.