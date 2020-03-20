Karnataka SSLC Exam Postponed; All Exams Pushed Back Until March 31, 2020

Almost all of India is currently on lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the outbreak, most schools and colleges have shut down. Moreover, several important government exams have been pushed back to a later date. According to the latest information provided by the Government, the Karnataka SSLC exam has also been pushed back due to Coronavirus concerns.

Also Read | Assam: Over 75000 screened, exams postponed; no positive cases of Coronavirus reported yet

Karnataka SSLC exam and two other pushed to a later date due to coronavirus

After widespread backlash and criticism, the Karnataka Government has finally announced that they are pushing back the SSLC examinations. According to the Karnataka Government, all SSLC exams till March 31, 2020, will be pushed back to a later date. These examinations include university exams as well as higher secondary exams. According to reports, these changes in dates were made after a dedicated meeting that was attended and led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also Read | 'Setting an example': Anupam Kher all praise for Mumbai airport's Coronavirus measures

Just a few days ago, the Karnataka Government received a lot of backlash after they asked schools and colleges to not change exam schedules. Many felt like the decision was grossly incorrect due to the current state of India amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Karnataka Government tried to defend their position by claiming that they would take all the necessary precautions to safeguard the students.

Also Read | Amid Coronavirus outbreak, CFA exam postponed till at least December: CEO announces

However, the University Grants Commission (UGC) later provided a circular that requested all schools and colleges to push back their examinations until March 31, 2020. After the backlash, the Karnataka Government decided to have a high-level meeting. Higher authorities have now decided to respect the UGC's decision and have officially pushed back all SSLC exams until the end of March.

SSLC is not the only school board to push back its exams. Even the national boards, CBSE, ICSE, and ISC, have pushed back all their exams to a later date. Moreover, several other state boards have also delayed their examinations to safeguard the health of their students.

Also Read | TS SSC exam postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?