MP Board 12th Result 2020: 13-year-old Tanishqa Sujeet Clears 12th Exams With 1st Division

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the MP Board 12th result 2020 on July 27, 2020, on its official website at 3 PM. Among other passing candidates, Tanishqa Sujeet, who is 13 years old, cleared MPBSE 12th result 2020. Hailing from the city of Indore, the young girl passed with first division. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about MP Board 12th result 2020 and Tanishqa Sujeet. Read on:

A 13-year-old girl passed MP Board 12th result 2020

Tanishqa Sujeet cleared the MP Board 12th result 2020 with flying colours. According to a report by a news portal, the 13-year-old girl passed the exams with the first division. With her MP 12th result, she fulfilled her father’s dreams, 20 days after his demise. Tanishqa Sujeet was reportedly a private student from Indore, who passed MP Board 12th result 2020 in Commerce stream. The 13-year-old girl received 62.8% in MP 12th result, which the state board announced on Monday.

According to the report, Tanishqa Sujeet had also cleared class 10th exams and achieved 65% the previous year. Born on July 20, 2007, the 13-year-old sought permission from the governor of Madhya Pradesh, as per the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. So, in an interview, the secretary of MPBSE, Anil Suchari, revealed how Sujeet’s family took permission to sit in class 10th and 12th exams. He reportedly unveiled that the board did not have a provision to allow a younger student to sit in the board examination.

Tanishqa Sujeet's family on her MPBSE 12th result 2020

The report revealed that the girl’s father died on July 2, 2020, according to the family. It also showed how Tanishqa Sujeet and her family reacted after her MP 12th result came out on Monday. The 13-year old called it an emotional moment but felt happy about fulfilling her father’s dream on acing MP board result 2020 with first division.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: Telangana: Engineering Courses To Commence From Aug 17, School Reopening Decision Soon

On the other hand, Tanishqa Sujeet’s mother, Anubha, reportedly recalled how the girl’s father would bring her up in a unique way. She explained he helped the 13-year-old in learning over ten languages. According to the report by the news portal, she said that Tanishqa Sujeet’s father taught her meditation and yoga to increase her IQ level. The girl’s mother also said she believed that their daughter would achieve what her father had dreamed of.

Also read: MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result Declared; Check At Mbse.edu.in

Also read: 2nd PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination Passing Percentage Touches 69.2%