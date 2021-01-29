ACET 2021 Registrations For March Exams Begin, Here Is How To Apply

The Institute of Actuaries of India, IAI has started the registration process for the ACET 2021 for the March 2021 exam. The candidates had been eagerly waiting for the ACET registration to get started. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the ACET exam at www.actuariesindia.org and register themselves for the ACET 2021 exam. For all the people who are confused about the ACET registration, here is everything you need to know.

ACET 2021 registration

Candidates can do the ACET 2021 registration till February 24, 2021, 3 PM. The common entrance test is scheduled to be held in March this year. The ACET exam will be held in the home-based online format. ACET exam dates are from March 23 to April 8, 2021. The students who wish to apply in the ACET 2021 from overseas countries can register themselves for the exam too. However, students from Cuba, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and China are exempted in participating for the exam. The examination is being held in two sessions of morning 9.30 AM to 1 PM and 2.30 PM to 6 PM.

Also Read | JEE Main Registration Last Date Extended, Here Is How To Apply

See the ACET exam dates HERE

Also Read | TANCET 2021 (Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test) Registration To Start In January 2021

The Institute of Actuaries of India, IAI has also notified that the authorities will be issuing “Student Guide for Actuarial March 2021 Home Based Online Examination” with all the details about the know-how of the examination shortly. The institute is also planning to conduct a mock examination for the students. All examination related details will be available in the ACET Login of members and also communicated on the candidate’s registered email ID at least 2 days before the date of examination. Here is a look at how to apply in the ACET 2021.

Also Read | CLAT 2021 Registration & Application Process To Start From January 1, 2020

Also Read | JEE Main 2021 Registration Date May Be Deferred: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus

How to apply in the ACET exam?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Actuaries of India at www.actuariesindia.org.

Login using the ACET login ID and password.

After logging in, upload your passport size pictures, telephone number, mail id and other details asked.

Click on the “Examination” -> “March 2021 Examination”-> “Examination Form” tab.

Fill in all the required details about the ACET 2021.

Pay your application fee for the ACET exam.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Actuaries of India at www.actuariesindia.org to know about all the latest news and updates related to the ACET 2021 examination.

Image Credits: Shutterstock