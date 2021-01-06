TANCET 2021 (Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test) Registration To Start In January 2021

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) would be soon starting its application process in January 2021 itself. The registration link will be activated on January 19 this year. The TANCET is actually the postgraduate entrance test which is conducted by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges as well as Self-financing Colleges. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance test need to know that the TANCET 2021 application fee is for Rs 600, for the candidates from unreserved category. Read on to know more about TANCET 2021 application and registration details.

TANCET 2021 application

TANCET 2021 application process will start online from January 19 itself. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu to apply for their candidature. The application window will open at 10 am on January 19. Candidates are advised to apply for the test way ahead of time so as to avoid the last-minute lag on the website. The application window will end on February 12 at 5 pm.

TANCET 2021 admit cards will thus be released on March 5, 2021. Candidates can apply for various PG courses like MBA, MCA and ME, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan through their candidature. TANCET 2021 is being conducted by Anna University, Tamil Nadu this year. Take a look at the TANCET 2021 exam date for various courses.

Masters in Computer Application (MCA) - Exam will be held on March 20, 2021, from 10 am to 12 pm.

Masters in Business Administration (MBA) - March 20 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M. Planning - March 21 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Steps for TANCET 2021 registration

Click the TANCET Registration link on the homepage after the link is activated on January 19, 2021.

Click the Register

Fill up all the details asked in the TANCET 2021 application form. The candidates should keep their valid email id, phone number, Classes 10 and 12's registration numbers and mark sheets, diploma registration and roll number, passport size photograph, category certificate (if needed), digital signature in PDF format and online banking details before filling their form from the TANCET 2021 official website.

Click on submit

You will be re-directed to the payment page.

Complete the payment online, candidates can use their category certificate to avail the application fee concession.

After the payment is completed. Submit the form and take a print out of your successfully filled and submitted application form.

