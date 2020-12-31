CLAT 2021 Registration & Application Process To Start From January 1, 2020

CLAT 2021, that is Common Law Admission Test is all set to start its application process from January 1st. Candidates who are interested to apply can visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates should keep in mind that the application process will only be available till March 31, 2021. Read on to know more about CLAT 2021 registration

ALSO READ| CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10,12 Board Exam Dates To Be Revealed Tomorrow?

CLAT registration for 2021; Eligibility & exam pattern

CLAT 2021 application process starts tomorrow on January 1, 2020. The CLAT 2021 exam date is however scheduled for May 9 2021. Candidates clearing the CLAT exam would then get the opportunity to take admission into UG and PG level courses in various prestigious law schools in India. Interested candidates who want to appear for the CLAT 2021 do not have any upper age limit for the various programmes. Candidates who are applying for UG level courses need to have a minimum of 45% in their Class 12 results. The CLAT 2021 exam pattern will cover the syllabus of English, current affairs, legal reasoning, quantitative techniques and logical reasoning. A negative marking of 0.25 marks would be deducted for each wrong answer in CLAT 2021 exam. The CLAT 2021 application fees amount to 4000 INR, while those candidates belonging to the SC, ST and BPL category, would e awarded the prize of 3500 INR.

Candidates can visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the ‘click here’ link to apply for the CLAT 2021 exam

Click on ‘Register’ and fill in the details and verify it. Upload the images.

Confirm all the details and submit the form.

ALSO READ| RRB NTPC Exam: See Details About The Exam Date, Admit Card, Venue And Phases

The Consortium of National Law Universities recently held the CLAT 2020 counselling for three rounds this year in October. The CLAT 2020 counselling was conducted only for those candidates who made it into the merit list of eligible candidates. The counselling merit list of the exam was released on October 9, October 11 and October 14. The final step of the registration is concluded when the candidates pay the fees for the course which is an amount of Rs 50,000. Candidates will then be moved to the next round that is the seat allotment round.

ALSO READ| CBSE 2021 News: Board Exams Now Postponed Till After Feb 2021; See More Highlights

ALSO READ| BPSC Exam 2020: Candidates Protest Alleged Paper Leak In Aurangabad