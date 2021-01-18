JEE Main Registration Last Date Extended, Here Is How To Apply

The National Testing Agency, NTA holds the JEE main exam for the admissions to various undergraduate programs. The JEE main application window was started on December 16, 2020. According to the latest notification by National Testing Agency, NTA, the JEE main registration last date has been extended. Candidates can now go to the official website of the JEE Main examination and apply for the same. This extension of JEE main registration last date comes as a sigh of relief for all the candidates who were yet to apply in the examination. For all the people who are still confused about the JEE Main form last date and the application window, here is everything you need to know about it.

JEE Main registration last date extended

The official notice from the National Testing Agency, NTA reads as, “The process of registration for the online application form has already started w.e.f 16th December 2020. It is now being extended up to 23rd January 2021 for the benefit of these candidates and as well as other candidates who would like to apply for this session.”

The first session JEE Main 2021 exam is from February 23 to February 26, 2021. The other dates of the examination are available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here is a look at some of the important dates of JEE Main 2021 examination.

Important dates of JEE Main 2021

Submission of online application form – From December 16, 2020, to January 23, 2021

Last date for payment of the online fee – January 24, 2021, up to 11.50 PM

Correction in Application form (Correction window) From January 27, 2021, to January 30. 2021

Downloading of the e-admit card – The second week of February 2021

See the official notice by the National Testing Agency HERE

Here is a look at how to apply for JEE Main 2021?

Go to the official website of the JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads as, “Apply for JEE (Main) 2021”

Click on the new registration link on the webpage.

Login using the credentials and fill in the JEE Main form.

Upload the necessary documents mentioned and submit the JEE Main application fee through the payment methods provided.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the JEE Main 2021 to know about all the latest updates and news related to the JEE Main 2021.

