After 12th Courses In Commerce List: Check Out The Best Courses In Commerce

Students get various options for college courses after opting for Commerce stream in class 11th and 12th. However, with numerous choices, unclear students get more confused about their career. From B. Com Hons to Bachelor of Business Administration, there are a host of options to select. So, we have compiled some of the best courses in Commerce that you must check out. Read on:

After 12th courses in commerce list

B. Com (Hons)

B. Com (Hons) has gained immense popularity for students looking for after 12th courses in Commerce. It helps students to specialise in a particular domain of the stream. Those who secure at least 50% marks in class 12th can opt for B. Com (Hons). Numerous state, central, and private universities in the country provide this course.

Bachelor of Business Administration

The Bachelor of Business Administration is among the best after 12th courses in Commerce. This course is perfect for those students who are sure about opting for an MBA in future. It also assists fresher candidates in seeking a job at a managerial position. The 3-year degree course teaches the fundamentals of management and subjects such as finance, marketing, human resource, and accounting. Some also choose integrated BBA and MBA course.

Bachelor of Law or LLB

For students who are interested in opting for Law, LLB is among the best after 12th courses in Commerce. Candidates can opt for the integrated one after 12th standard. The course is for a duration of 5 years. Bachelor of Law or LLB teaches subjects such as banking laws, labour laws, family laws, human right laws, and company laws, too name a few. However, later on, they can choose a specialisation according to their interest.

Journalism and Mass Communication

Journalism and Mass Communication is for those who are seeking creative courses after class 12th. While some varsities provide them for 3 years, others also have integrated ones. Students can choose their area of interest and specialise in the same. They can opt among advertising, public relations, filmmaking, among other fields.

Bachelor in Event Management

Event Management is for those students who are sure about choosing this field. With numerous events, they have to understand the responsibilities for smooth conduct. Bachelor of Event Management degree creates future professional managers in this line. They study the steps in planning, organising, and other things involved in the event.

