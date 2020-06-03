Bank Recruitment: Agriculture, Legal & MSME Consultant Vacancy For AP State Cooperative

The Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank invited applications for the positions of professional consultants. The interested candidates can apply for the consultant posts in various fields for the contractual period of 3 years. The posts are for Legal and Vigilance consultant, MSME consultant and Agriculture and Allied activities consultant.

The last date for applying for the Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB) Recruitment is by June 9th. Read on to know more details about the vacancies for the various posts.

Bank recruitment details: Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank vacancy

The Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank released a notification for the Consultant posts for their Vijayawada branch in Andhra Pradesh. The job profile of a professional consultant is to provide policy direction, technical assistance, knowledge management and implementation support with respect to their fields of specialisation. Currently, the positions are vacant for Legal and Vigilance, MSME, and Agriculture and Allied activities field.

For those interested in the Agriculture and allied Activities field, the job profile would entail supporting and diversifying the loan portfolio of Cooperative Credit Structure so as to meet the credit requirements of all farmers in agriculture and allied activities. These credit structures comprise of APCOB, DCCBs and PACS in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Check the official website at www.apcob.org for more details.

Image courtesy: APCOB official website

Educational Qualification & experience for APCOB consultant posts

A degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Crop/Plant Science/Fisheries/Biotechnology/Animal Science from a recognized university.

Knowledge in computers

Knowledge of Telugu language

Fifteen years of experience as an agriculture officer in large bank/financial institution/Statutory Corporation or Central/State Government/Development Organization.

Candidates can apply for the posts till June 9th. They can either send an email or send an application form given in the prescribed format on the website by post.

Along with the application form, candidates would have to send the supporting documents of age proof, educational qualification, their experience, passport size photo and the UTR no. of their NEFT transaction as well.

All these details could be sent via mail or via post addressed to the Deputy General Manager (HRD), The AP state Coop Bank LTD, #272928, Governorrpet, Vijayawada - 520002.

Selection procedure:

APCOB can call any number of candidates after doing their preliminary screening depending on the profile vis-a-vis job requirements. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview. APCOB reserves the right to call the candidates based on their qualification and experience.

Promo Image courtesy: Hunters Race on Unsplash