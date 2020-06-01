Bank Recruitment: 6 Vacancies Of RBI Bank For Medical Consultant Post - See Last Date

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed vacancy requirements for the post of Medical Consultant. Currently, there are 6 positions which needs to be filled. The last date for filling the application form for the Medical Consultant post at RBI bank dispensaries is on or before June 29. The posts are for Bengaluru RBI Bank dispensaries. Applications are invited for contract-based positions with the RBI bank. Read on to know more about the vacancy at various dispensaries of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bengaluru.

Bank recruitment 2020: RBI bank vacancy

No. of posts - 6

last date of submission of application form- June 29, 2020

Education - Postgraduate

Location - Bengaluru

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Candidates should possess MBBS degree at any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Applicants having a Master’s Degree in General Medicine can apply for the posts.

The applicant should have a minimum of two years of experience in practising medicine at any hospital/clinic as a medical practitioner.

The applicant should have his or her residence or dispensary within 10-15 km from the RBI bank's dispensaries in Bengaluru.

The remuneration will be fixed with reference to actual duty hours performed.

There are 5 different RBI bank dispensaries located in Bengaluru. The empanelled doctors would be attached to any one or more of the listed dispensaries as needed.

How to Apply

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility requirements can send the application form to Regional Director of RBI, so that the applications should reach Bengaluru office on or before 29 June 2020.

The applications are to be sent to Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), 10/03/08, Nrupathunga Road, Bengaluru–560001

The application should be sent in a sealed cover superscribed as ‘Application for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant on Contract Basis’ or by email to hrmdbengaluru@rbi.org.in.

See complete notification at https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3861

Selection Procedure for RBI bank recruitment

The RBI bank will conduct an interview to shortlist its candidates for the position of Medical Consultant.

After the interview, the shortlisted candidates would have to get their documents verified before they can take up the position of Bank’s Medical Consultant.

Since the position is of a contract basis, the selected applicant would then have to sign a contract with the bank with fixed hourly remuneration.

Promo Image courtesy: Hunters Race on Unsplash