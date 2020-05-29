Railway Recruitment 2020: Updated List For New Recruitment For Doctors, Nurse, Typist

Railway Recruitment Board has released the last dates for numerous positions including RPF, junior typist, general manager, doctor, director, contract medical practitioner, consultant, ticket clerk, assistant loco pilot, junior engineer, nursing superintendent, to name a few, in various locations in India. Check out the updated list and the last date of exams to apply under the Railway Board this year. Many of the posts have walk-in-interview while others have exams to clear before the final interview.

Railway Recruitment 2020: Last dates for doctors, resident, nurses, typist & others

Senior Resident Vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 10-06-2020. The post is for New Delhi location with 22 vacancies.

IG cum CSC/RPF vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 15-06-2020. The post is for Navi Mumbai location with 1 vacancy

General Manager vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 17-06-2020. The post is for New Delhi location with 1 vacancy

Director vacancy in Indian Railways - The last date for application submission is on/before 28-07-2020. The post is for New Delhi location with 1 vacancy

Doctor vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 30-05-2020. The post is for Mumbai location with 13 vacancies.

Director vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 30-06-2020. The post is for Bangalore location with 1 vacancy

Consultant vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 05-06-2020. The post is for Bangalore location with 2 vacancies

Contract Medical Practitioner vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 31-05-2020. The post is for Howrah location with 10 vacancies.

Junior Clerk cum Typist vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before10-06-2020. The post is for Mumbai location with 42 vacancies. The same post is also for Kolkata location with 68 vacancies, with the last date of 23/06/2020

Senior Clerk cum Typist, Senior commercial cum Ticket Clerk vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 154 vacancies.

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 63 vacancies.

Assistant Loco Pilot vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 324 vacancies.

Junior Engineer vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 23-06-2020. The post is for Kolkata location with 8 vacancies.

Nursing Superintendent vacancy - The last date for application submission is on/before 31-05-2020. The post is for Howrah location with 40 vacancies.

