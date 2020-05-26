Bank Recruitment 2020: Last Date For Assistant And Other Managerial Recruitment Positions

Indian banks have released the last dates for numerous administrative positions for various banks in India. The aspirants who intend to get reputed bank jobs can check these full list of upcoming bank exams for various locations in India. Check out the updated list and the last date of exams to apply for various banking positions.

Bank Recruitment 2020: Last dates for assistant, manager & other administration posts

Bank of India - 3 vacancies for the position of Faculty, 2 vacancies for Office Assistant, and 1 vacancy for Attendant. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 30, 2020.

CBHFL - One vacancy for Lawyer/Advocate position. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 31, 2020.

TATA AIA - The last date to apply for the numerous vacancies for the Relationship Manager position is on/before May 29, 2020.

Central Bank of India - One vacancy for Counselor FLCC position. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before June 3, 2020.

OSCB - 267 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade-II position. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 31, 2020.

OSCB - 485 vacancies for Banking Assistant Grade-II position. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 31, 2020.



OSCB - 34 vacancies for System Manager position. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 31, 2020.



Union Bank of India - One vacancy for Chief Risk Officer position and 1 vacancy for Chief Financial Officer. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 31, 2020.



ReBIT - One vacancy each for Senior Architect/ Architect position, SAP Program Manager, and SAP HCM Functional Consultant. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 26, 2020.



ReBIT - One vacancy for Technology Analyst/Senior Technology Analyst position. The last date to apply for the exam is on/before May 31, 2020.

Upcoming bank exams in August 2020

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk exam 2020

RRB PO/Clerk Prelims exam date - August 1, 2, 8, 9 and 16, 2020

IBPS PO Mains exam date - September 13, 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains exam date- September 19, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Hunters Race on Unsplash