Railway Recruitment 2020: Last Date For Entry Level And Managerial Recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board has released the last dates for numerous administration positions including general manager, deputy manager, manager, refractionist, chief general manager, junior clerk, to name a few, in various locations in India. Check out the updated list and the last date of exams to apply under the Railway Board this year.

Refractionist vacancy - The last date is on/before June 10, 2020. The vacancy is for Delhi. 1 position to be filled.

ED/General Manager vacancy - The last date to apply is on/before June 15, 2020. The vacancy is for 3 positions for Kolkata location. For the Delhi location, the last date is on/before June 4, 2020, where 2 vacancies are announced.

Joint General Manager/Additional General Manager vacancy - The last date is on/before 11-06-2020. The vacancy is for Pali, Murshidabad, Sonbhadra. 3 positions are to be filled.

Chief General Manager/ General Manager vacancy - The last date is on/before May 26, 2020. The vacancy is for Bangalore. 1 position is to be filled.

Manager vacancy - The last date is on/before June 11, 2020. The vacancy is for across India. 1 position is to be filled.

Chief Project Manager vacancy - The last date is on/before May 27, 2020. The vacancy is for Dehradun. 1 position is to be filled.

General Manager vacancy - The last date is on/before June 10, 2020. The vacancy is for Gurgaon. 4 positions are to be filled. The vacancy is also for Mumbai location with the last date on or before June 11, 2020, with 1 vacancy. 2 posts are also announced for Delhi location to be applied on or before June 26, 2020.

Additional General Manager vacancy - The last date is on/before June 26, 2020. The vacancy is for Delhi. 1 position is to be filled.

Director vacancy - The last date is on/before June 1, 2020. The vacancy is for Delhi. 1 position is to be filled.