AICTE 2020: AICTE PG Scholarships Announced At The Official Website ‘aicte-india.org’

The All India Council For Technical Education or the AICTE has released details about scholarship for its new master's programs. The selected students will be shortlisted for ME, MTech, MPharm, March courses. However, students who will be evaluated on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test which they had appeared for Engineering that is the GATE exams. The scholarship is also called as the GATE scholarship.

AICTE postgraduate scholarship details

The scholarship is for the academic year 2020-21. Deserving students will be given lump some amount for their educational needs. Students will be shortlisted on the basis or GATE exams or the GPAT scores that is the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. Students can apply for the scholarship through the official website of AICTE 2020. Here is a link for the website- aicte-india.org.

AICTE 2020 application details

The scholarship is only for students who are pursuing the long term courses and on-campus courses, thus the scholarship is not valid for any part-time courses. It will not even be applied for OBC students who have already availed the reservation status. Documentation verification is another crucial step in availing the scholarship. GATE scholarship is for students who are under the master's courses and thus not for under-graduate students.

The statement by AICTE PG scholarship read, “Documents in support of SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/Physically Handicapped certificate shall be attested by the institute principal or gazetted officer. SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/physically handicapped certificate should be in Hindi/English otherwise it should be translated and verified in Hindi/English by notary officer or by the principal in an institute letterhead. The student shall upload both the original and translated certificate.”

According to the official notification of AICTE postgraduate scholarship, the duration of the course will be for two years or a duration of 24 months. The scholarship will be valid only until the final duration of the two-year course. The candidates will be receiving Rs 12,400 a month. This year, the AICTE PG scholarship was announced after a delay. Recently AICTE 2020 saw major changes in schedule. Check it out-

Highlights of AICTE revised academic calendar by AICTE 2020

Grant of affiliation by University/Board – August 15, 2020 Completion of the first round of counselling/admission for allotment of seats – October 5, 2020 Completion of the second round of counselling/admission for allotment of seats – October 15, 2020 Last date up to which students can be admitted against vacancies – October 20, 2020 Commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses except for PGDM/PGCM – August 17, 2020 Commencement of classes for existing students of PGDM/PGCM – July 15, 2020 Last date for cancellation of seats of PGDM/PGCM with a full refund – August 10, 2020 Last date of admission of PGDM/PGCM courses – August 17, 2020 The academic session for the PGDM/PGCM courses for newly admitted students – August 10, 2020

