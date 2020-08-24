AICTE Permits Admissions To MBA, PGDM Courses On Marks Received During Qualifying UG Exams

All India Council of Technical Education or the AICTE has now given permissions to associated MBA and PGDM colleges that they can allow MBA admission 2020 and PGDM admission 2020 on the basis of the final year undergraduate examinations. The admin can give vacant and available seats to the students who have successfully cleared all the papers.

AICTE admissions and more details

The technical regulator for colleges has revealed in a press release for AICTE news that the relaxation is only for the students who have passed out the 2020-2021 examinations and not for the upcoming batches. The students in future will have to go about the admissions through entrance examinations. According to the press release, “ All India Tests i.e CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT along with the 7th option of Common Entrance Test of the respective State are the qualifying tests for admission into PGDM course. In many of the States, some of the above entrance tests could not be conducted due to fear of the spread of Coronavirus and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled etc.” The press release was undersigned by AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar.

He further mentioned, “ AICTE, being more a facilitator than a regulator considered alternative proposition through which selection of the students could be made for admission into PGDM course which will benefit both the Institutions as well as the students. Therefore, in the current scenario, the PGDM / MBA institutions are allowed to admit the students on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination by preparing a merit list in a transparent manner. However, first preference will be given to those candidates who have appeared in any of the entrance tests mentioned in the APH 2020-21 and qualified irrespective of their marks secured in degree as long as minimum marks as per APH 2020-21 are secured.”

MBA admission 2020 and PGDM admission 2020 for this year

The press release highlighted the main point that is, “If vacant seats are still available, candidates shall be selected based on the merit in the qualifying UG exams. The States may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling.”

The above changes for MBA admission process 2020 come after a nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The country was in lockdown since late march which has greatly hampered the academic calendar. Area wise ‘unlock-down’ is underway as per government circulars and rules.

