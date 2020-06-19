AIIMS Result: PG Medical Students Result Out Now; Know Where To Find Result Online

The All India Insitute of Medical Sciences based out of New Delhi has released the merit list for the postgraduate entrance tests. The full AIIMS result can be checked out on the official website of the medical institutions. The first round of admissions or the July session admission merit list can be seen by the students who have appeared for the exams. The entrance examinations were conducted on June 11 for all its centre across the country, starting from AIIMS Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Rishikesh Patna, Nagpur and Jodhpur as per the official website of AIIMS.

AIIMS results are out now and more details regarding subject allotment

All the candidates who have appeared for the examinations and also topped the list can find the roll number on the merit list. These candidates are further moved in the seat allocation and the counselling phase. The remaining candidates whose names are not on the list can find their names and the percentile in the list. They will have to find their names and marks, eligibility status and percentile through Academic tab that provided on the website. The link for the website is www.aiimsexams.org and the login will start from June 19, 2020.

For everyone who has made it to the list, the first-mock round for the subject choices, allocations and counselling will start from June 21, 2020. That is the coming weekend. Students are urged to prepare the list and choice preference in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. The details for all the available subjects and the mock process will be available on the website.

All the reservation verification status check will be done before the mock round and the subject allotment dates. The certificates need to adhere to the government notification. The notice number is No.75/2020 which was signed on June 14.

AIIMS admin released an official statement

The notification on the official website reads, “Admission to various Postgraduate Courses (MD/MS/DM6Yrs/M.Ch. 6Yrs/MDS) in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur & Rishikesh for the July 2020 Session is through Online Subject Allocation/Counselling process of AIIMS, New Delhi. All candidates are requested to familiarize themselves and follow all instructions related to online seat allocation/ counselling,"

