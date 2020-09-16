AILET 2020: AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At 'nludelhi.ac.in', Here's How To Download

The National Law University (NLU) released the AILET admit card 2020 recently. The AILET admit card 2020 was made available for download on the official website of the AILET 2020. This AILET admit card 2020 is for the All India Law Entrance Test. Those candidates who have registered for AILET 2020 can go to the official website of the National Law University at nludelhi.ac.in and download their AILET admit card 2020. For all the people who are curious about the AILET admit card download and AILET 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

AILET 2020

The candidates can access their AILET admit card 2020 by using their name, application number, course and date of birth. AILET 2020 will be conducted on September 26, 2020, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). AILET 2020 will be conducted for the admissions in BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their AILET admit card 2020 while appearing for the AILET 2020. It will be an online-based examination which will take place at several centres across the country.

Candidates should carry AILET admit card 2020 with them along with a valid ID proof on the AILET 2020 exam day. The AILET admit card 2020 will have details about the candidate and the examination like candidate’s name, roll number, date and timings of AILET 2020 exam and AILET exam day guidelines. Because of the current pandemic situation in India, the candidates will have to follow the precautionary measures and certain specific exam day guidelines. Here is a look at how to do AILET admit card download.

See the official notice for AILET 2020 HERE

How to do AILET admit card download

Go to the official website of the National Law University (NLU, Delhi).

Search for a link of ‘AILET admissions 2020’ on the homepage and click on it

You will be redirected to a new page. Search for a link that reads as, “AILET 2020 - Admit Card Notice (Dt. 15/09/2020)” and click on it.

A new pdf file will be opened on your screen. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the link mentioned at the beginning of the AILET 2020 notice.

Enter the required credentials correctly and log in.

Enter the exam city and test centre of your choice for AILET 2020.

Your AILET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

AILET admit card download direct link HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Delhi NLU 2020 to know about all teh latest updates and news related to the NLU admit card 2020 and other important information.

