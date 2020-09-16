AILET 2020: AILET Admit Card 2020 Released At 'nludelhi.ac.in', Here's How To Download

The National Law University (NLU) released the AILET admit card 2020 recently. The AILET admit card 2020 was made available for download on the official website of the AILET 2020. This AILET admit card 2020 is for the All India Law Entrance Test. Those candidates who have registered for AILET 2020 can go to the official website of the National Law University at nludelhi.ac.in and download their AILET admit card 2020. For all the people who are curious about the AILET admit card download and AILET 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.
The candidates can access their AILET admit card 2020 by using their name, application number, course and date of birth. AILET 2020 will be conducted on September 26, 2020, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). AILET 2020 will be conducted for the admissions in BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their AILET admit card 2020 while appearing for the AILET 2020. It will be an online-based examination which will take place at several centres across the country.
Candidates should carry AILET admit card 2020 with them along with a valid ID proof on the AILET 2020 exam day. The AILET admit card 2020 will have details about the candidate and the examination like candidate’s name, roll number, date and timings of AILET 2020 exam and AILET exam day guidelines. Because of the current pandemic situation in India, the candidates will have to follow the precautionary measures and certain specific exam day guidelines. Here is a look at how to do AILET admit card download.
Also Read | NBE Results 2020: NBE Result Of Various Computer-Based Tests Declared; Direct Link Here
Also Read | Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 Made Available For Candidates, Here Is How To Download It
Also Read | UCEED 2021: Registrations Start For Design Courses At IITs, Exam To Be Held On January 17
Also Read | Kerala SSLC Certificate 2020: How To Download SSLC Certificate 2020 Through DigiLocker