Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 Made Available For Candidates, Here Is How To Download It

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) released the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 for the candidates today on September 15, 2020. The Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 is now available on the official website of the Bihar B.Ed 2020. The candidates who had registered and applied for the entrance examination can now go to the official website at Bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in for Bihar B.Ed admit card download. The Bihar B.Ed exam date 2020 is September 22, 2020. For all the people who are still wondering about the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 and examination details

The Bihar B.Ed entrance examination is scheduled to be held on September 22, 2020, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The examination will be held in offline mode. The question paper will be having multiple-choice questions. There will be a total of 120 questions in the examination. The Bihar B.Ed exam date 2020 was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The examination was previously scheduled to be held on March 29, 2020. However, due to lockdown, it was postponed to September 22, 2020. It will be conducted under Standard Operating Procedure set by the government.

The examination will be held on September 22, 2020, at various centres across the state. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the entrance examination without the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020. For all the important details about the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 and examination, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website. Candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to download their Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 from the official website.

How to do Bihar B.Ed admit card download

Go to the official website of the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET - B.Ed.): 2020 at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage search for a link that reads as, “ADMIT CARD OF BIHAR B.Ed. COMBINED ENTRANCE TEST (CET-B.Ed.) : 2020 IS NOW AVAILABLE, PLEASE LOGIN TO DOWNLOAD”

After clicking on it, you will be redirected to a new page.

Login using the correct credentials like username and password.

Your Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Bihar B.Ed admit card download direct link - Click here

