NBE Results 2020: NBE Result Of Various Computer-Based Tests Declared; Direct Link Here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) recently released the NBE results 2020. The recently declared NBE result is for the recruitment of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Accountant. The NBE Sarkari result was declared on the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), at natboard.edu.in. The NBE results 2020 were declared yesterday at September 14, 2020, and those candidates who had appeared in the examination for the NBE recruitment of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Stenographer and Junior Accountant can now go to the website and check their NBE results 2020. For all the people who are wondering about the NBE Sarkari result, here is everything you need to know about it.

NBE results 2020

The computer-based examination for this NBE recruitment was held by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on August 31, 2020. The notice about NBE results 2020 also mentioned some important details for the shortlisted candidates. The notice said that all the candidates who re now shortlisted in the various NBE results 2020 shall be subjected to computer-based skill tests for their respective posts. This test will be held on October 18, 2020, at New Delhi. The details about these computer-based skill tests will be released shortly. Here are the simple steps to check your NBE results 2020.

How to check NBE results 2020

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, search for a link that reads as, “NBE Recruitment Test 2020 - Merit List of Shortlisted candidates and date of Skill Test – 18.10.2020 “

Click on the link and a new pdf will open on your homepage.

Read all the instructions in the notice pdf that is opened.

Click on the link for the post which you have applied for.

The NBE result will be displayed as a pdf format on the screen.

Check your application ref no. and roll number in the pdf and take a printout of it for future use.

See NBE results 2020 directly here

The board has also put out some instructions for students while travelling for their skill test examination on October 18. The notice read as “All short listed candidates are advised to make travel arrangements at the earliest so as to reach New Delhi at least a day prior to 18.10.2020. Only SC/ST outstation candidates will be paid to and fro Travelling Allowance of Sleeper Class Railway fare or Bus fare by the shortest route as admissible under rules on production of paper tickets.”

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock