AISSEE 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released For Sainik School Entrance; See Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the answer key for the Sainik School Entrance Test that was held on January 10, 2021. Even the OMR response sheet of the candidates can also be viewed on the official site. With the answer key being released, candidates can soon expect the AISSEE Result 2021 for the Sainik School Entrance Exam. Candidates can visit the official site at aissee.nta.nic.in and soon check their answer keys and OMR responses as it would only be available on the site till March 6. Candidates can then challenge the answers if they are not satisfied, each objection submitted will cost Rs 100, which would be non-refundable. Read on to know more about AISSEE 2021 answer key.

AISSEE 2021 answer key released

Go to the website at https://aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on “Display OMR answer sheet/Challenge recorded response & answer key”

Candidates check the answer keys after logging in to the official website. Candidates need their application number and password, or application number and date of birth to log into the website.

Click on "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key".

Upload supporting documents for the answer that you have submitted your objection for, if any.

Click on "Save your Claim".

Click on "Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally".

Pay the processing fee.

The NTS would review the candidates' challenges, and release the final answer key shortly. The result can thus be expected shortly after the release of the final AISSEE 2021 answer keys.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam on February 7. The exam was conducted for admissions to class 6th and 9th in various Sainik Schools across India. Students who have taken the exam are eagerly waiting for their results. NTA had recently mentioned on its website stating that the representation made by the candidates against their OMR response grading would be verified by the NTA along with the experts. If the objections raised are found to be correct, then they would be uploaded in the final answer key directly. No candidates would be initiated individually about whether their objection was accepted or rejected, candidates need to check the same when the final answer key is uploaded on the official AISSEE website.

