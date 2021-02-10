AKTU Exams 2021: Revised Schedule For Semester Exams Released, Check Timetable Here

AKTU Exams 2021: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has on Wednesday released the revised timetable for 3rd, 4th and 5th year exams for odd semester students for the session 2020-21. AKTU will conduct the semester exams from February 16 in offline mode. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for exams on the AKTU website- aktu.ac.in or find a direct link below.

The AKTU semester exam time table was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the university on Wednesday evening. The detailed schedule will also be uploaded on the official website shortly.

Dear Students,

The revised and final schedule of 3rd, 4th & 5th year exam for odd semester 2020-21 has been issued in the AKTU WEBSITE

The revised and final schedule of 3rd, 4th & 5th year exam for odd semester 2020-21 has been issued in the AKTU WEBSITE

AKTU had earlier announced that the students will get appropriate gaps between papers so that enough time for revision is provided to them. AKTU in an official notice said on Wednesday that the detailed schedule for the remaining semester/ year exams will also be released soon.

AKTU had on Tuesday said that the decision to release a revised timetable for the semester exams was taken in the 69th examination committee meeting. "As per the decisions taken in 69th examination committee meeting today, this is to share that appropriate gap shall be given between question papers and the exam will be conducted offline Best wishes," the official tweet of AKTU read.

Click here for AKTU Exams 2021 schedule

