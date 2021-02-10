AKTU Exams 2021 To Be Held In Offline Mode From Feb 16, Full Schedule Expected By Tomorrow

AKTU Exams 2021: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will conduct the exams for odd semesters in offline mode. The AKTU examination will be held from February 16, 2021. The university had on Monday said in its official tweet that appropriate gaps between papers would be provided so that students get sufficient time for revision.

AKTU to conduct Offline Exams

The full schedule for AKTU semester exams will be released soon. Students can expect the detailed schedule by Thursday, February 11 at aktu.ac.in. "Dear Students, It is to note that offline exams (descriptive in nature, not in MCQ mode) revised date sheet with gaps will be notified within two days on Univ. website. Best wishes," AKTU said in its official tweet on February 9. "Dear Students As per the decisions taken in 69th examination committee meeting today, this is to share that appropriate gap shall be given between question papers and the exam will be conducted offline Best wishes," it added.

Dear Students

As per the decisions taken in 69th examination committee meeting today, this is to share that appropriate gap shall be given between question papers and the exam will be conducted offline

Best wishes@Vineetkansal2 @iet_lucknow @NoidaUpid @AICTE_INDIA @CASaktu — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) February 9, 2021

Also Read| DOFW Admit Card 2021 released; Know details of the Delhi Forest Guard Exam and Admit Card

Also Read| ATMA Admit Card 2021 Released, Online Exam-from-home To Be Held On February 14

The papers will be descriptive in nature. Earlier, some media houses had published that the AKTU semester will be conducted in online mode with multiple-choice questions. However, the university refuted the false claims and said that the semester exams will be held offline.

Also Read| UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 Released, 56 Lakh Students Registered For 10th, 12th Exams

Also Read| UPSC IAS Civil Services 2021 notification to be released tomorrow, prelims exam on June 27