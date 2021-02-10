UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 Released, 56 Lakh Students Registered For 10th, 12th Exams

UP Board Exams 2021: The much-awaited timetable of UP Board examination 2021 has been released. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamaik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday released the date sheet of UP Board class 10th and 12th board exams. According to the schedule, the UP Board 10th exams 2021 will be held from April 24 and end on May 10 while class 12th exams will be held from April 24 to May 12.

56 Lakh Candidates registered for UP Board Exams 2021

This year, over 56 lakh candidates are registered for UP Board exams 2021. The deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday said that a total of 29, 94, 312 candidates including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls have registered for the class 10th exam. For UP Board class 12th exams, a total of 26, 09,501 candidates including 14,73,711 boys and 11,35,730 girls have registered, taking the total number of registered candidates to 56,03,813. Last year also around 56 lakh candidates had registered for the UP Board exams including 30.24 lakh class 10th and 25.86 lakh class 12th students.

The UP Board exams 2021 will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am while the second shift of exam will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates will get 15 minutes of time to read the question paper. UP Board exams will begin with 'Hindi' paper for both, class 10th and 12th students. UP Board class 10th exam will be conducted in 12 days while the class 12th exam will be conducted in 15 days.

UP Board Practicals

The deputy CM of UP had earlier announced the date sheet for UP Board practical exams, in the month of January, The practical exams 2021 are being conducted in two stages. UP Board practical exam for the first phase has already started on February 3 and will continue till February 12. The second phase of UP Board practicals will be conducted from February 13 to February 22, 2021.

