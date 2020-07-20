AKTU Final Year Exam 2020 To Commence From September First Week

AKTU final year exam 2020 will begin from the first week of September 2020. Vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak confirmed the same to a leading daily. Final year B Tech, B Pharma, MBA, M Tech examinations of engineering and management colleges which are affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will be starting from the first week of September. There have been some changes in the AKTU final year exam’s pattern. Here is everything you need to know about AKTU final year exam 2020 and AKTU exam date 2020.

Also Read | CBSE Compartment 2020: Know About CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020 News And Updates

AKTU final year exam 2020

AKTU final year exam 2020 will be having multiple-choice questions (MCQ). According to the report by a leading daily, vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said that the academic performance of the students will be measured on the basis of OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet. This decision is taken because the OMR sheets will reduce the time taken to evaluate the results thus ensuring a speedy evaluation. Because of OMR sheets, the AKTU final year exam 2020’s result can be declared in quick time. There will be no easy type question and answer examination this year, he added.

Also Read | MP Board 12th Result 2020: MP 12th Result Is Expected To Be Out This Week

AKTU exam date 2020

Talking about the theory examination, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak added that the university will be conducting the theory examination in offline mode. The examination will be conducted in three shifts of two hours instead of the usual three hours. The practical or viva project examinations are expected to be conducted between August 1 and 21.

Also Read | KCET 2020: KCET Admit Card Released By Karnataka Examination Authority On Kea.kar.nic.in

AKTU exam news

The report also added that the examination of carryover papers will be conducted with regular examinations. The AKTU admit cards will be preferably distributed by the institutes online. There are a total of around 700 colleges that are affiliated to AKTU and will be conducting the AKTU final year exam 2020 in September first week. All the institutes and colleges with final year students will be the self-centres for theory examinations. The university will be appointing external examiners for project/thesis/practical subjects. The viva will be conducted online on video calling apps. Any students who wish to improve their awarded grades will be given an attempt in the next academic year.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS Result 2020: List Of Websites From You Can Check The WBBSE 12th Result Today

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of AKTU to know all the latest updates and AKTU news related to AKTU final year exam 2020.