MP Board 12th Result 2020: MP 12th Result Is Expected To Be Out This Week

MP Board is expected to announce MP Board 12th result soon. The official of MPBSE in a media interaction said that the MP Board 12th result will be declared this week. However, the exact date and time of the MP 12th result are not yet declared. India is currently under an extended lockdown till July 31, 2020, and all the schools and educational institutes are closed across the country. Before the lockdown was imposed, several boards had conducted their Class 12th examinations. Some of the papers of Class 12th had to be cancelled too. The students of several boards who had appeared in the Class 12 examination have been waiting for their results and several boards have declared their class 12th result.

MP Board 12th Result

Earlier Rashmi Arun Shami who is the principal secretary of MPBSE had informed a leading daily that MP Board result 2020 of class 10th will be declared in the first week of July 2020 and the MP Board 12th Result will be announced in the third week of July or after July 15, 2020. The students can expect their MP Board 12th Result anytime soon. This year, MP Board class 12th examination was held in March 2020. Reportedly, the examination was conducted across 3662 exam centres. The students can check their MP Board 12th result on the official website of MP Board, mpbse.nic.in. or mpresults.nic.in. once announced.

How to check the MP Board 12th result

Go to the official website of MP Board mpbse.nic.in. or mpresults.nic.in. to check the result.

On the homepage, click on a link that shows, MP Board 12th Result.

Click on the link and enter the required details like your roll number.

Cross-check the details entered with the mentioned details on the hall ticket.

Click on submit, you will be redirected to a new page where your MP Board 12th result will be displayed.

Save and take a printout of MP 12th result for future use.

MP Board 10th result

MP Board announced the class 10 result on July 4, 2020. In the MP result 2020 of class 10, 62.84% of students cleared the examination. The passing percentage of this year’s MP Board result 2020 of class 10 is more than that of last year. Last year 61.32% of students had cleared the exam.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of MP Board to know the important details and news about MP 12th result.