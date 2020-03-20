All Maharashtra School Students From Class 1 To 8 Promoted To Next Grade; Exams Cancelled

In wake of rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that all exams from class 1 to 8 are cancelled, and all students to be promoted to next classes without an exam. This comes after novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose up to 47 and in India, to 195 on Friday. as per the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, many schools in Pune including Kendriya Vidyalaya had on Monday announced the same. Along with this, the state government also announced that the exams from class 9 to 11 will be conducted after April.

In Uttar Pradesh too, students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official had announced last week. Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28.

Workplaces to be shut

In a massive announcement on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared the closure of all workplaces from the midnight of March 20 until March 31 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. This would be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur. Meanwhile, the government offices will operate at 25% attendance. However, the Maharashtra government clarified that essential services would continue to operate. Assuring the people that groceries, milk and other items would be available, the CM urged the citizens to reduce unnecessary travel.

Coronavirus in India

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals. Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

