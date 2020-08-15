Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Fresh Dates For Various Common Entrance Tests; Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday declared the new dates to conduct various Common Entrance Tests. According to the new schedule, announced by the Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh of the state, the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) is scheduled to be held between September 10-11, 2020.

New Dates for common entrance tests

Meanwhile, the dates for other examinations are as follows: the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) will be held on September 14. AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be rescheduled to September 17-25. AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) will be conducted on September 2, 29 and 30.

Furthermore, the AP Education Common Entrance Test (Ed CET) and LAWCET will be held on October 1. APPECET will be conducted on October 2-5.

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education, Mangalagiri released the schedule.

NTA To Conduct NCHMCT JEE exam On August 29

Earlier in the week on Wednesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination, NCHMCT JEE exam date. The NCHMCT JEE 2020 will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 3 PM to 6 PM. NCHMCT JEE 2020 released an official notification about the exam date on its official website. The computer-based examination, NCHMCT JEE 2020 will be held on August 29 at various centres. The exam is conducted for the admissions in hospitality and hotel management programmes.

The NCHMCT admit card will be made available to download, 15 days prior to the conduct of the actual NCHMCT JEE 2020 examination. The admit card will be mandatory for all students who had registered for the NCHMCT JEE 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)