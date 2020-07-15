Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Anish Bhanwala Scores 90% In Class 12 Exam

Haryana teen Anish Bhanwala, who in 2018 became India's youngest Commonwealth gold medalist secured 90 per cent in the recently declared CBSE Class 12 board examination results. According to reports, Anish, a pistol shooter attended high school at St. Theresa's Convent Sr. Sec. School in Haryana's Karnal district and clocked 90 per cent in the 2020 board examinations that were marked by the coronavirus pandemic midway. Anish had won a gold medal at the age of 15 in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in the 25-metre rapid-fire pistol category. He is currently ranked 11th in the world.

As per reports, Anish is planning to pursue his higher studies in management and also wants to prepare for the World Cup that is scheduled to take place in March and April 2021. Anish while talking to the press said that he wants to do BBA and then would like to go for MBA as he believes that it is very good option for a secure future. Anish also aims at securing an Olympic quota once sporting activities in the country resume.

CBSE Class XII results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 12 on July 13 where a total of 88.78 percent of students passed this year, an increase of over 5 percentage points from last year. The trend continued this year as well, where girls outperformed boys in Class XII board examination results, recording 92.15 percent success rate as compared to the latter's 86.19 percent success rate.

In the CBSE Class 12th exam, a total of 38,686 students or 3.24% of the total number of candidates appeared to have scored above 95%. As many as 1,57,934 students or 13.24% of students who appeared for Class 12th exams scored over 90% marks. Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain emerged as an All-India topper as she scored a perfect 600 out of 600 marks in her Class 12 board examination results. Over 13,000 schools participated in CBSE Class 12 exams that were held on 4,984 exam centres.

