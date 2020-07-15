CBSE Toppers 2020: Board To Not Declare CBSE Class 10 Toppers This Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE result 2020 for class 10th on July 15, 2020. Candidates who gave exams can check the same on official websites of the board at www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in. Alternatively, they can also visit the DigiLocker mobile application to access their CBSE result 2020. Read on to know further details about CBSE toppers 2020 and how can students find their CBSE result 2020 online.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE result 2020 on its official websites at www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in. However, the board has not announced CBSE toppers 2020 this time. As per reports, CBSE has not released the merit list and the class 10 toppers list. Check out why the board did not declare CBSE toppers 2020.

No CBSE class 10 toppers 2020

The board releases CBSE class 10 toppers every year. However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has reportedly decided not to issue the merit list this year as some exams could not take place. So, the board would not release the list of CBSE class 10 toppers this year. However, the schools have declared CBSE class 10 toppers from their batch. They would also appreciate their CBSE toppers 2020, who have topped their school.

CBSE toppers district

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the same via a tweet at 12:37 pm. According to reports, more than 18.89 lakh students registered appear for the board exams. Moreover, among best-performing districts, Trivandrum has emerged out as the topper with a 99.8 pass percentage.

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs.



We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

How to check CBSE result 2020

Although students have been trying to check their CBSE result 2020, the heavy traffic is causing the official websites to become unresponsive. As an alternate method, they can find CBSE result 2020 using IVRS and mobile apps like UMANG and DigiLocker. So, we have mentioned steps for the students to check their scorecard online.

CBSE result 2020 using Digilocker

CBSE will provide digital academic documents such as mark sheets, migration certificates, and pass certificate through Parinam Manjusha. It is integrated with DigiLocker. Students will receive their DigiLocker account credentials through SMS on their registered mobile number.

CBSE result 2020 using UMANG app

The mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices. So, students can access their CBSE result 2020 by clicking on the mark sheet tab. After this, they need to type their roll number and date of birth before submitting it.

How to check CBSE result 2020 through CBSE website

First, students need to visit the official websites at www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.nic.in.

They need to click on the link for CBSE result 2020

After which, students have to enter their roll number and date of birth

The CBSE result 2020 will display on the screen

Candidates can download the result and take a printout for future reference

