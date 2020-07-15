CBSE Results 2020: Here's How To Apply For Revaluation Of Class 10 & 12 Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the board examination results of Class X students today on its official website. As per CBSE, a total of 91.46% of students have managed to clear the examinations, an increase of 0.36% percentage points if compared to 2019 results. This year again girls have outshined boys to secure a higher pass percentage as they recorded 93.31 success rate as compared to the latter's 90.14%. According to reports, over 41,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in the 10th board exams.

The results have now been announced for Classes X and XII after CBSE told the Supreme Court on June 25 that the exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 are cancelled. Now, students who want to file for re-checking, revaluation, or re-totalling of their CBSE results for 2020 can go to the official website of the central board and apply for the same. The entire process is chargeable and will be done online. CBSE will accept the applications for revaluation, re-checking, and re-totalling soon as the results of Class X and XII have now been declared.

Step-by-step

Students are given an opportunity to apply for rechecking if they are unsatisfied with the marks obtained. CBSE will recheck their papers and their marks will be retotalled. For revaluation, students will get the opportunity to look at the papers and evaluate it themselves if it's been unfairly evaluated. Students will have to apply for re-totalling and then apply for a photocopy of their answer sheets before applying for revaluation on the CBSE website, the dates for which will be announced by the board. These are the three steps needed for the revaluation of papers.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic many examinations were cancelled by CBSE and hence students can only apply for revaluation of those papers they appeared physically before the lockdown was announced.

