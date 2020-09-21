CUCET 2020: Answer Key Of CUCET 2020 Released, See Direct Link To Download Here

The Central University of Rajasthan has released the provisional answer key of CUCET 2020. The CUCET answer key 2020 has been released on the official website of the CUCET 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the CUCET 2020 examination can now go to the official website of the exam at cucetexam.in to check the provisional CUCET answer key 2020. CUCET 2020 examination was held from September 18, 2020, to September 20, 2020. The candidates can download CUCET answer key 2020 by using their login credentials. Here is everything you need to know about the answer key of CUCET 2020.

CUCET answer key 2020

The provisional CUCET answer key 2020 can be challenged by the candidates who had appeared for the CUCET 2020. Any grievances regarding the answer key of CUCET 2020 can be addressed from today to September 24, 2020. The corrected CUCET answer key 2020 if any will be released by the Central University of Rajasthan on September 30, 2020. The examination was originally supposed to take place in the month of March this year. However, due to the pandemic situation in India, it was postponed to September. The examination was conducted in pen and paper mode for admissions in different programmes for 14 central universities. Here is a look at how to download the provisional answer key of CUCET 2020.

How to download answer key of CUCET 2020?

Go to the official website of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2020 (CUCET 2020) at cucetexam.in.

On the homepage look for the link that reads as, “Click to Download Answer Key” in the left upper corner of the screen and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Candidates should log in using their roll number and date of birth. Cross-check the details once before clicking on login.

Your answer key of CUCET 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CUCET answer key 2020 and take a print out of it for future use.

Check the CUCET answer key 2020 directly by clicking HERE

The CUCET 2020 was held by following all the necessary health guidelines regarding the COVID-19. CUCET result 2020 date is also expected to be notified by the Central University of Rajasthan soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the CUCET 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news regarding the CUCET result 2020, CUCET cut off and other important details.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock