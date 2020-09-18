SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Begin For 92 Posts

State Bank of India recently released an official SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification. The official SBI SO 2020 recruitment notification was released online on the official website of the bank. The State Bank of India has invited online applications for SBI SO recruitment 2020 for a total of 92 posts of various specialist cadre officer. The posts on offer in this SBI SO recruitment 2020 are of manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consulting analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist.

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply in the SBI SO recruitment 2020 through the official website of State Bank of India at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. The application window has started from today i.e. on September 18, 2020. The last date to apply in the SBI SO recruitment 2020 is October 8, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the SBI SO recruitment 2020 and SBI SO vacancy.

SBI SO recruitment 2020

This SBI SO 2020 recruitment is for Indian citizens only. The process of registration will be considered as complete when the fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of a fee. The candidates are advised to read the SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification carefully before applying in the SBI SO recruitment 2020. The candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. The shortlisting of the candidates in this SBI SO recruitment 2020 will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for an interview (if called). For the details about the SBI SO vacancy, candidates are advised to read the official SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification carefully. Here is a look at important dates of this SBI SO recruitment 2020.

Important dates of SBI SO 2020 recruitment

Starting date of online registration in SBI SO recruitment 2020 – September 18, 2020

Last date of online registration of application and online fee payment – October 8, 2020

Details about SBI SO vacancy

Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- 11 Posts

Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-17 Posts

Manager (Retail Products) - 5 Posts

Data Trainer- 1 Post

Data Translator- 1 Post

Senior Consultant Analyst - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 1 Post

Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship - 5 Posts

Data Protection Officer- 1 Post

Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III) - 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) - 5 Posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) - 3 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III) - 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)- 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II) - 1 Post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)- 4 Posts

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)- 11 Posts

Manager (Data Scientist) -11 Posts

Direct links for the official SBI SO recruitment 2020 notification

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the State Bank of India to know about all the latest details and news related to SBI SO 2020 and recruitment drives.