AP EAMCET Hall Tickets Have Been Released By JNTU, Exam To Start On September 17

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh has finally released the AP EAMCET hall ticket for the EAMCET 2020 examination. The university has released the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test hall tickets only a week before the exam is scheduled to start. The EAMCET 2020 exam will start on September 17, 2020. All the candidates who have successfully submitted their application will for the entrance exam be able to download the hall ticket from the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education — sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Hall Tickets Released

What are the AP EAMCET exam dates?

According to APSCHE’s official website, the entrance exam for Engineering will commence from September 17 and will be conducted on Sept. 18, 21, 22, and 23 as well. The candidates are required to report at the examination centre as per the time mentioned in the hall ticket. Carry your hall ticket as well as an original ID proof.

Candidates can rest assured that the Andhra Pradesh Board of Education will be conducting the exam based on COVID-19 guidelines. It is important that candidates wear a mask and practice social distancing even at the examination centre. Their temperatures will be checked upon entry into the centre’s premises.

How to download the AP EAMCET Hall ticket?

Visit the official website of APSCHE- sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket' link made available on the website

The candidate will be directed to a new page which will ask credentials and login

Key in the registration number and date of birth

Click on Submit and violà, the AP EAMCET hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download your AP hall ticket 2020.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the AP hall ticket 2020 for future references

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Institute, Kakinada: What we know about the prestigious institute

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada is a public university in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The JNTU is one of India's leading universities focusing on engineering. The prestigious university has been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of University Grants Commission (UGC) with an "A" grade.

According to a report on Scroll.in, over 250,000 students take the AP EAMCET 2020 entrance test for approximately 600 seats in Engineering colleges. All the selected students are then able to enrol in engineering programs at the University's College of Engineering. The AP EAMCET exam for agriculture and medical is scheduled to be held on September 23, 24, 25, 2020. Candidates had only till September 5 to submit their application and pay the exam fees for AP EAMCET 2020.