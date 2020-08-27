BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 Posts Of Engineering Department HOD's Notified

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released official notifications for the BPSC engineering recruitment. The BPSC recruitment 2020 is for a total of 111 posts of Head of Department (HOD) in electronics engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. All the interested candidates can now go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in and check the official BPSC recruitment notification. Here are the important details of the BPSC recruitment 2020 for the 111 posts of HOD.
The online registration process for this BPSC recruitment 2020 will be starting from tomorrow i.e. on August 28, 2020. The last date to register for this BPSC engineering recruitment is September 16, 2020. Candidates can fill their online fees y September 21, 2020. The last date to submit their online applications of this BPSC recruitment 2020 is September 28, 2020. The interested and eligible candidates can now register and apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Registration For 84 BPSC Lecturer Vacancy To Start On Aug 19
Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Begin For 119 Posts Of Lecturer In Electrical Engg
Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: Registration Starts Tomorrow For 144 Posts Of Lecturer & Principal
Also Read | VITEEE Eligibility Criteria 2020: See The Details About VITEEE Exam Eligibility Here