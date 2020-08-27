BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 Posts Of Engineering Department HOD's Notified

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released official notifications for the BPSC engineering recruitment. The BPSC recruitment 2020 is for a total of 111 posts of Head of Department (HOD) in electronics engineering, civil engineering and mechanical engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. All the interested candidates can now go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in and check the official BPSC recruitment notification. Here are the important details of the BPSC recruitment 2020 for the 111 posts of HOD.

BPSC recruitment 2020

The online registration process for this BPSC recruitment 2020 will be starting from tomorrow i.e. on August 28, 2020. The last date to register for this BPSC engineering recruitment is September 16, 2020. Candidates can fill their online fees y September 21, 2020. The last date to submit their online applications of this BPSC recruitment 2020 is September 28, 2020. The interested and eligible candidates can now register and apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC recruitment notification

Details of BPSC vacancy 2020

HOD Civil Engineering: 37 posts

HOD Mechanical Engineering: 35 posts

HOD Electronics Engineering: 39 posts

Payscale

The selected candidate for this post will be getting a salary of level 13 A1 of ₹1,31,400.

Educational qualification

The candidate should have a PhD in Mechanical / Civil / Electronics Engineering/Technology and First Class at Bachelor's or Master's level in the Mechanical / Civil / Electronics Engineering/Technology.

The candidate should also have a minimum of 12 years of experience in Teaching/Research/Industry, out of which at least 2 years shall be post PhD experience minimum at the level of lecturer

Or the candidate should be holding a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mechanical / Civil / Electronics Engineering/Technology and a minimum of 15 years of experience in Teaching/ Research/Industry, out of which at least 3 years shall be at the level of the lecturer.

Age limit

The lower age limit for this BPSC recruitment 2020 is 33 years of age. There is no upper age limit in this BPSC recruitment 2020 however the retirement age is set at 65 years of age. To see details about the age relaxation, candidates are advised to check the official website.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to know about all the latest updates and news related to BPSC 2020 and BPSC recruitment 2020.