BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 Associate Professor Vacancies Available In Bihar Eng. Colleges

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official BPSC recruitment notification. In the notification, BPSC is inviting applications for the post of Associate Professor for Mechanical Engineering. The BPSC recruitment drive is aimed at employing professors in government engineering colleges across Bihar. The BPSC recruitment notification has revealed that there are a total of 111 vacancies throughout the state. The online application process has started from September 9. All the interested and eligible candidates can now apply online at bpsc.bih.nic. in.

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Here are some important dates

It is very important for the candidates to note that the registration process for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment will be held from September 9 to 28. The last date to pay the application fees is going to be October 5. All candidates who successfully get themselves registered and pay the fee before the above mentioned dates will be able to fill an online application form. The last date for application is October 12.

BPSC Recruitment: Eligibility Requirements

All the candidate must hold a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering.

They must have also scored first class or equivalent in either Bachelor’s or Master’s level degree in Mechanical Engineering.

BPSC Recruitment: Experience required

Candidates must at least have a total of 6 research Publications in the Science Citation Index journal which is in the UGC/AICTE approved list of journals. OR

Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 2 years shall be posted PhD experience.

BPSC Recruitment: What is the age limit?

In the BPSC Recruitment notification, the commission has mentioned that candidates should be minimum 30 years of age but there is no upper age limit.

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates are going to be shortlisted on the basis of the evaluation of academic performance, research performance, domain knowledge and teaching skills. The application fee has ₹100/ - for general category, ₹Rs. 25/- for SC/ST/Female of Bihar and for PWDcCandidates it is ₹ 25/-. For all other candidates, it is ₹ 100/-.

About the BPSC

According to the Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website, the BPSC is a body established by the Constitution of India. Its sole sim is to select applicants for civil service jobs in the Indian state of Bihar. The BPSC selects applicants on the basis of their merit. The commission recruits candidates based on two methods.