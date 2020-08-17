WBPSC Food SI Result: List Of Candidates Selected For Personality Test Announced

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) recently released the WBPSC food SI result. The WBPSC food SI result consists of a list of shortlisted candidates who are selected for the personality test round. These candidates from the WBPSC food SI result are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test for the recruitment of the post of in connection with Competitive examination for recruitment to the post of Sub-inspector in the West Bengal Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III under the Food & Supplies Dept., Government of West Bengal. The WBPSC food SI result was declared on the official website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) at wbpsc.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the WBPSC SI written exam can now check and download their WBPSC food SI result by visiting the official website. Here is how to check the WBPSC food SI result on the official website.

How to check WBPSC food SI result?

A candidate who had appeared in the WBPSC SI exam can follow these simple steps given below to check and download the list of selected candidates in WBPSC food SI result. One can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check the WBPSC result. Here is a look at the steps to check the list of candidates in WBPSC food SI result.

Go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) at wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the advertisement/announcement section and click on the announcement section.

You will be redirected to a new page of the list of announcements.

From the list of announcements, click on the link pdf icon in front of the announcement name that reads as, “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR PERSONALITY TEST ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE WRITTEN TEST IN CONNECTION WITH COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR IN THE W.B. SUBORDINATE FOOD & SUPPLIES SERVICE, GR-III UNDER THE FOOD & SUPPLIES DEPT., GOVT. OF W.B., 2018 (ADVT. NO. 26/2018)”

The WBPSC food SI result will be displayed on the screen.

Search for your roll number by clicking ctrl + F and entering your correct roll number

See the WBPSC food SI result directly by clicking HERE

WBPSC result

The exact date and time of the WBPSC SI personality test are not yet announced. It will be declared by the commission later on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest news and updates related to WBPSC result and WBPSC food SI admit card.