AP ECET 2020 Hall Ticket Released: Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card

ECET is the Engineering Common Entrance Test which is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSC mathematics. The admit card and hall ticket for AP ECET has released and the exam is on September 14th. The exam will be conducted at various centres across the state. Here is how you can download the hall ticket.
ECET is a common entrance test for students who wish to pursue an engineering degree. ECET is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSc Mathematics and students can give the exam and be eligible for Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy programs. The exam pattern is similar to other Engineering streams and the ECET is held by Andhra Pradesh government. The official website states the exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University, Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE.
The information about the exam centre and the time to reach the centre will be given on the hall ticket. Please check and make sure you know the location to reach there on time.
