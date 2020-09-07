AP ECET 2020 Hall Ticket Released: Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card

ECET is the Engineering Common Entrance Test which is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSC mathematics. The admit card and hall ticket for AP ECET has released and the exam is on September 14th. The exam will be conducted at various centres across the state. Here is how you can download the hall ticket.

What is ECET Exam?

ECET is a common entrance test for students who wish to pursue an engineering degree. ECET is a standardized entrance test for Diploma and BSc Mathematics and students can give the exam and be eligible for Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy programs. The exam pattern is similar to other Engineering streams and the ECET is held by Andhra Pradesh government. The official website states the exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University, Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE.

Where to download the AP ECET exam ticket from?

The hall ticket for AP ECET has been released on the official website of sche.ap.gov.in.

You can directly go to the link by clicking here.

How to download AP ECET admit card?

Go to the official website of AP ECET homepage or simply click here.

On the home page, you will see various options like Exam Schedule, Download Hall Ticket, Know your Payment Status, Print Application Form.

Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ or click here to go directly to the page.

You will be directed to the page from where you can download the hall ticket. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Make sure the credentials are the same as the ones you entered in your registration and application form.

Click on Download Hall Ticket.

If your credentials are correct, you will get your hall ticket on the next page.

Download and save the hall ticket and get it printed.

You can check the exam schedule given on the homepage of the website. Or you can simply click here to check exam schedule here.

Details:

AP ECET 2020: 14th September 2020

14th September 2020 FN Session (09.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

14th September 2020 AN Session (03.00 PM to 06.00 PM)

How to know your exam centre?

The information about the exam centre and the time to reach the centre will be given on the hall ticket. Please check and make sure you know the location to reach there on time.

Image credits: Shutterstock