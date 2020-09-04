IGNOU 2020: June TEE Hall Ticket Expected To Come Out On September 8, Details Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to release the admit card for June 2020 Term End Examination (TTE) on September 8. According to reports, IGNOU will release the hall ticket for this year's term-end examinations next week, which candidates will be able to download by visiting the official website of the open university.

IGNOU on Wednesday released the date sheet for the examinations that are scheduled to begin on September 17 and will last until October 16.

Here's how to download the admit card once released by IGNOU:

Step 1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads 'TEE June 2020 Admit Card'

Step 3. You will be directed to a new page which will ask credentials and login

Step 4. Key in enrollment number and select programme

Step 5. IGNOU TEE June 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

900 centres, 2 sessions

As per IGNOU, the June TEE examinations that were earlier scheduled to take place from the first week of September will be held across 900 exam centres in two sessions from September 17 onwards.

Candidates who have filled the examination form for June TEE will have to appear in two sessions, either morning (10 am to 1 pm) or evening (2 pm to 5 pm). This is for final year students only as examinations for students of the first and second years are expected to take place in December.

