TS ECET hall Ticket 2020 To Be Out Soon On The Official Website; Check Steps To Download

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad will be soon opening TS ECET hall ticket 2020 portal for students who have registered for the 2020 examinations. Students will have to log in to the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test once the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 are out and the link for the same is http://ecet.tsche.ac.in/. The TS ECET exam date is August 31, 2020, and at the time of the exam, students will only be allowed inside the examination centre after producing the TS ECET hall ticket 2020.

TS ECET hall ticket 2020 details

TS ECET hall ticket 2020 will be required to identify the thousands of students who will appear for the entrance level test on the TS ECET exam date. The examinations are conducted to shortlist the undergraduate students for engineering courses across the state. If shortlisted, the student will be allotted any of the state's recognised college for TS ECET hall ticket 2020. The TS ECET admit card 2020 will be required by the candidate as it is a unique identification method followed by the state.

After producing the TS ECET hall ticket, students will be moving to the exam halls, where they will be giving the online mode of exams. All students appearing in the exams on the same day to follow uniformity. However, there are reportedly 56 centres across the state. This year additional centres were added owing to the pandemic situation the country is facing with the spread of COVID-19. Students will have to follow strict social distancing norms at the centre.

Here are the steps for TS ECET hall ticket download once it is out:

To access the official TS ECET hall ticket 2020 search for the website http://ecet.tsche.ac.in/ It will lead to the homepage of TS ECET hall ticket download. You will have to click on the “TS ECET hall ticket” link for TS ECET hall ticket download The candidate must type the application number and password TS ECET hall ticket download. After this enter, the “Submit” button for TS ECET admit card 2020. TS ECET admit card 2020 can be seen on the screen post this. Download an e-copy or print it out to produce on TS ECET exam date.

