TS ECET Hall Ticket 2020: TS ECET Hall Ticket released At 'ecet.tsche.ac.in'

Telangana State Council for Higher Education and Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University has released the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 today. Students can check the official website at www.ecet.tsche.ac.in for TS ECET hall ticket download. Here are further details about the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 and exam information that you must check out. Read on:

TS ECET hall ticket 2020

Telangana State Council for Higher Education and Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University has recently released the TS ECET hall ticket 2020. So, students can download their TS ECET hall ticket 2020 through the official website. They can log on to the portal with their details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number for TS ECET hall ticket download. Check out steps to download TS ECET hall ticket 2020 below.

TS ECET hall ticket download steps

Here are simple steps to download TS ECET hall ticket 2020:

Students need to visit the official website at www.ecet.tsche.ac.in for TS ECET admit card 2020

On the home page, they would have to click on the link for TS ECET admit card 2020

They need to enter their details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number for TS ECET hall ticket download

Candidates would have to click on the TS ECET hall ticket download

After logging in, TS ECET hall ticket 2020 would appear on the screen

So, students would be able to download TS ECET admit card 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

TS ECET hall ticket 2020 would contain details about the exam date, time, and address of the exam centre of candidates.

TS ECET exam date

According to reports, the TS ECET exam date is August 31, 2020. It would take place in two shifts. A total of 13809 candidates would appear in the first shift, while 12943 would be there in the second one. The authorities would release the TS ECET hall ticket 2020 for 26752 students.

Students would occupy 56 centres on the TS ECET exam date. Among them, 52 would be in Telangana and the other 4 in Andhra Pradesh. The authorities have made necessary arrangement for the TS ECET exam. So, the students would be able to give their exam safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

