AP Grama / Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Grama / Ward Sachivalayam recruitment exam 2020 has been postponed until further notice, according to a Panchayat Raj and Rural Development ministry official. The recruitment exam was scheduled to be held from August 9-14 but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the authorities to postpone it.

Andhra Pradesh has reported over 44,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 586 deaths related to it so far. The state has been witnessing an exponential rise in the COVID-19 cases and recorded a single-day high of 3,963 on July 18. The rising cases forced the state government to postpone the Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment exam 2020.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, IAS, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh took to Twitter to announce the decision. He said that the GS/VS Recruitment Exams will not be conducted as per the earlier schedule i.e. the second week of August. He said that the fresh dates will be announced later, without providing any specific period.

GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course. — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) July 19, 2020

Notified in January

The large-scale recruitment drive for AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 14000 vacancies in the village secretariat. Andhra Pradesh government had issued the notification regarding the vacancies and recruitment drive in January but faced hurdles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vacancies for Panchayat Secretary, village revenue officer, ANMs/ Multipurpose health assistant (female), village fisheries assistant, village horticulture assistant, village agriculture assistant, village sericulture assistant, Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female) will be filled through the drive.

The posts also include Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

