AP PGECET Admit Card 2020 Released Today, Here Is The Direct Link To Download

The Andhra State Council of Higher Education has released the AP PGECET admit card 2020. The admit cards for AP PGECET 2020 are released recently on the official website of the Andhra State Council of Higher Education at sche.ap.gov.in. Those candidates who have registered for Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2020 can now go to the official website and do AP PGECET admit card download. For all the people who are curious to know about the AP PGECET admit card 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | IBPS PO 2020: IBPS PO Admit Card Released; See Direct Link To Download Here

Also Read | UGC New Academic Calendar 2020 Released, First Year Classes To Begin From November 1

AP PGECET Admit card 2020

According to the official AP PGECET 2020 examination schedule, the exam will be conducted on September 28, 29 and 30. The Andhra State Council of Higher Education will be conducting the examination in two shifts of morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 AM to 12 PM while the afternoon shift will be from 3 PM to 5 PM. After the examination, the preliminary AP PGECET 2020 answer key will be released on October 1, 2020. The candidates can rais their objections if any about the AP PGECET 2020 preliminary answer key till October 3, 2020. The date of declaration of results of AP PGECET 2020 will soon be notified by the Andhra State Council of Higher Education. Candidates can follow the below mentioned simple steps to download their AP PGECET admit card 2020. Here is a look at how to download AP PGECET hall ticket 2020.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Answer Key And Result Likely To Be Declared Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in

Also Read | CUCET 2020: Answer Key Of CUCET 2020 Released, See Direct Link To Download Here

How to do AP PGECET admit card download

Go to the official website of the Andhra State Council of Higher Education at sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for a link that reads as, “AP PGECET – 2020 Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the link of ‘Download Hallticket’ on the screen.

Enter the required credentials like registration number, date of birth, exam paper for the entrance test.

Cross-check all the details once and click on ‘Download Hallticket’

Download the AP PGECET admit card 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

AP PGECET admit card download direct link HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of The Andhra State Council of Higher Education to know about all the latest updates and news related to the AP PGECET 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock