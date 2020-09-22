IBPS PO 2020: IBPS PO Admit Card Released; See Direct Link To Download Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection recently released the IBPS PO admit card. The IBPS PO 2020 admit cards were released on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. The IBPS PO admit card download is for the IBPS preliminary recruitment examination for the post of probationary officer (PO).

Those candidates who have registered themselves earlier for the preliminary IBPS PO exam 2020 can now go to the official website of the IBPS POS 2020 and download their IBPS PO admit card. Here is everything you need to know about the IBPS PO admit card download.

IBPS PO 2020

The IBPS PO admit card download was made available from today i.e. on September 22, 2020. It will be available to download for the candidates till October 11, 2020. The IBPS PO 2020 exam will be held on October 3, 10 and 11. Those candidates who will be clearing this IBPS PO 2020 exam will be eligible to appear in the IBPS PO 2020 main examination which will be followed by an interview round. IBPS PO admit card is mandatory while appearing for the IBPS PO 2020 exam.

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without their IBPS PO admit card. The IBPS PO 2020 admit card will be having all the important details of the candidate and the examination like The exam centre, the date of the exam, the registration number and password etc. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has also mentioned that all the candidates have been allotted centre of their choice. A special centre is also set up for the candidates in Leh. Here is a look at how to do IBPS PO admit card download.

Also Read | IBPS PO 2020 Application Starts For IBPS PO/MT Post; See Eligibility Criteria & Imp. Dates

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: IBPS Increases The Vacancy To 2,557 Posts

How to do IBPS PO admit card download?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in.

On the homepage look for the link which reads as, “Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO-X- (All candidates (100%) have been allotted Centre of their choice. Special centre set up for Leh candidates )”

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link which reads as, “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MT-X”

Enter your correct credentials and log in.

Your IBPS PO 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of it for future use.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2020 Out For Download At Ibps.in

For the direct link to do IBPS PO admit card download, click HERE

Also Read | IBPS RRB 2020 Preliminary Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Declared Soon

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the IBPS to know about all the latest updates and news related to the IBPS PO date and other important information of IBPS PO exam 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock