TS CET 2020: ICET, EAMCET, POLYCET And Other Common Entrance Tests Postponed In Telangana

As per the orders of the Telangana High Court, the State government has once again decided to postpone all the Telangana Common Entrance Test for 2020. The decision was taken due to the unstable situation that the state is in due to COVID-19 lockdown. Here is everything you need to know about the High Court's orders and the State government's decision.

Read | Kerala SSLC Result out now, 98.82% clear 2020 exams; check results online on Saphalam app

TS CET 2020:

As per the state High Court’s directives, all the TS CET 2020 tests, which include EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET will be postponed again from July 1, 2020. The decision came after the state government filed an affidavit with the High Court for the same. As per the official schedule, the Telangana Common Entrance Test was supposed to be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The TS Polycet, PG ECET were scheduled for Wednesday as well, but this has now been postponed to a further, presently unannounced date.

Read | NEET 2020: Parents raise concerns over delay, write to NTA to conduct exams in July

The High Court had asked the state government earlier, as to how it could hold examinations when the state was under lockdown. The High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation, abbreviated as a PIL from National Students’ Union of India. The NSUI was seeking to the postponement of all the exams including CET and degree, as well as PG and Engineering exams.

The TS EAMCET 2020 exams are conducted for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test. The TS POLYCET 2020 exam is conducted in the state for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. The online application for TS EAMCET 2020 commenced on February 21, 2020. While the last date for application submission and fee payment was June 10, 2020.

Read | Delhi University final semester's mock test timetable in 'Open Book Exam' mode released

The Telangana State integrated common entrance test is held for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State as well as all their affiliated colleges. Telangana SSC exams 2020: The State government in Telangana also cancelled the SSC, class 10 examination in June 2020. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated that all class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without any examination in the state.

Read | UP University Exams: State Government to take a call on university exams on July 2

The Chief Minister added that it would not be possible for the government to hold the exam due to the spread of coronavirus. In his official press release, the Chief Minister added that all the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks. These internal assessments are conducted throughout the academic year.