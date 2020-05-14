Tiruvannamalai Online Exam 2020: All Details Regarding Test Dates And Format

Tiruvannamalai district is conducting an online test for the students of classes 6th to 10th. The tests are only for the schools belonging to the Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu. Read on to know more about this exam - the test format and the phases of the online exam.

Tiruvannamalai exam students online test format

Online exams are being conducted in 3 phases -

1st phase was conducted on April 29, 2020, where approximately 22,000 students from 6th to 10th standard appeared for the online exam. Those students who scored above 75% have been selected for the final exam. As a result, these students do not need to appear for the 2nd phase of the online exam. The selected list of students is announced on the district website. They can check their marks by logging into the website using their user id and password.

2nd phase - Those students who scored less than 75% of marks in the 1st online exam or those who did not give the 1st phase exam could appear for the 2nd exam so as to be eligible for the final exam. The 2nd online exam started at 10 am on May 13. The exam was conducted between 10 am to 5 pm IST. The results were shown immediately post completion of the exam.

Final exam - The dates are not announced yet.

ALSO READ| MSc Entrance Exam 2020: Exam Dates, Exam Paper Details, And Syllabus

Tiruvannamalai district online exam format

Total 50 questions were asked from all subjects (Tamil, English, Maths, Science, Social Science and GK).

The questions were of objective pattern where each question was worth 2 marks. The questions were multiple-choice questions.

Every student got a different set of questions. The test was conducted for an hour within the time limit of 10 am to 5 pm between which the student could log in and give their exams for an hour.

How to apply for Tiruvannamalai exam

Tiruvannamalai district school students can apply for the "student online test" from the official website which can be accessed through this link - http://164.100.167.196:8080/studentstest/

The website had released the list of student names who had cleared the first phase of the online exam. Check the list at - https://tiruvannamalai.nic.in/

Click on the link "Students got selected for Final Exam"

ALSO READ| Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2020: How To Check Board Exams Result?

Image courtesy: Tiruvannamalai district website

Image courtesy: Tiruvannamalai district website

Tiruvannamalai online test website

For the writing the test, this is the page that will appear on your screen. The candidates have to log in for writing their online test here. For login credentials, candidates need to enter the mobile number and password.

Image courtesy: Tiruvannamalai district website

The 3rd phase of the Tiruvannamalai online student test has not been announced yet. The 3rd phase of the online exam would be the Final exam for the 6th to 10th class students in Tiruvannamalai district schools.

ALSO READ| Colleges To Offer 'exam-from-home' Powered By AI? Details About AI Proctor Inside

ALSO READ| Pune University Exams & Other Latest Updates To Know During Coronavirus Scare

Promo Image courtesy: J. Kelly Brito on Unsplash